Andre Dyson pleads not guilty to charges associated with armed robberies prior to pursuit

MILWAUKEE — Andre Dyson pleaded not guilty in a Milwaukee County courtroom on Wednesday, March 13 to charges associated with two armed robberies that resulted in a police pursuit that ended with a crash into the Kinnickinnic River on New Year’s Eve.

Three people died in that wreck — Shannon Nehmer, 19, Charles Barefield, 29 and Nehmer’s daughter, 2-year-old Annamelia Hernandez. Nehmer was also “several weeks” pregnant when she died.

Dyson faces one count of armed robbery, as party to a crime, one count of attempted armed robbery, as party to a crime and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime. Police said he was arrested on Jan. 1.

Dyson is scheduled to be back in court on March 29.