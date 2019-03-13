Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

Andre Dyson pleads not guilty to charges associated with armed robberies prior to pursuit

Posted 11:48 am, March 13, 2019, by

Andre Dyson

MILWAUKEE — Andre Dyson pleaded not guilty in a Milwaukee County courtroom on Wednesday, March 13 to charges associated with two armed robberies that resulted in a police pursuit that ended with a crash into the Kinnickinnic River on New Year’s Eve.

Three people died in that wreck — Shannon Nehmer, 19, Charles Barefield, 29 and Nehmer’s daughter, 2-year-old Annamelia Hernandez. Nehmer was also “several weeks” pregnant when she died.

Charles Barefield, Shannon Nehmer, Annamelia Hernandez

Dyson faces one count of armed robbery, as party to a crime, one count of attempted armed robbery, as party to a crime and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime. Police said he was arrested on Jan. 1.

Dyson is scheduled to be back in court on March 29.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.