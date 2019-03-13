Baseball season is around the corner: Pete’s Pops in Milwaukee is prepared for Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Baseball season is around the corner -- and one local Popsicle shop is preparing to knock things out of the park. Kasey spent the morning at Pete's Pops in Milwaukee with a look at this season's flavors!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Pete's Pops (website)

Pete’s Pops began as a fun idea and a commitment to start a side project. Pete just wanted to be a “chill pop dude” (his words) and make and sell interesting ice pops—the first company tagline—out of a pushcart during Milwaukee summers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video