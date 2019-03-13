‘It really is unreal:’ Athletes in Milwaukee are preparing for wheelchair rugby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's described as a combination of hockey, football and soccer all at the same time. Athletes in Milwaukee are preparing for wheelchair rugby.

"It tips super easy," said Noah Currier.

Noah Currier is at the Milwaukee VA picking out a new wheelchair. He says he fell into a depression for years.

"I served from 2000 to 2004. Right when I got home after the invasion of Iraq, I was in a bad car accident. In a wheelchair, your life ends where the pavement ends," said Currier.

But then he discovered adaptive sports. His favorite is wheelchair rugby.

"The adrenaline that you feel, the camaraderie, the strategy behind the sport. There's a lot of really cool stuff, but the hits are awesome," said Currier.

Currier credits adaptive sports with saving his life -- and he wants to help others discover the rush.

"It gave me that team again. In the military, you're with a unit. You got a bunch of brothers around you and you're surrounded by people who have chewed the same dirt as you. In rugby, it's the same thing," said Currier.

Currier founded the company Oscar Mike. The apparel company helps other athletes compete. This year, Oscar Mike is hosting the national tournament for wheelchair rugby.

"To have the Oscar Mike logo on all that and to be the ones hosting it, it really is unreal," said Currier.

Hundreds of volunteers are still needed for the tournament at the end of the month.

The tournament is March 29-31 in Rockford. Currier will be playing with the first all-veteran team.