Man says brother was ‘murdered in a lovers quarrel’ near 65th and Congress; gunman remains on the run

MILWAUKEE — A homicide investigation is underway near 65th and Congress. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed when he broke into a home and was caught stealing items. The man that shot him is nowhere to be found.

The victim’s older brother says he couldn’t save his younger brother from a life on the streets. He says he’s received information letting him know his brother was not stealing. He wants justice.

“My grand-baby noticed there’s flashing lights because we saw from the window,” said Beatrice Powe, lives near shooting.

A swarm of police and medical people responded to a deadly shooting at 65th and Congress Tuesday night, March 12.

“That is kind of scary because it is one block away from us,” said Powe.

Milwaukee police say it appears the victim of the shooting broke into a home. They say he was allegedly stealing items when a man, who lives in the residence, saw him and shot him. He then fled the scene. Milwaukee police have not been able to locate that shooter.

“My brother did not home-invade or break into no house,” said Dejuan Rainey, victim’s bother.

Dejuan Rainey says the victim was his younger brother who he identifies as 27-year-old Tracy Smith Jr.

“That’s my brother, it hurt me to say he was in the streets but he was in the streets. As much as I love him, I couldn’t pull him fro the streets,” said Rainey.

Rainey tells FOX6 News what witnesses told him.

“My brother was set up and he was murdered in a lovers quarrel,” Rainey said.

Rainey believes that’s why the suspect fled.

“You don’t leave if you ain’t guilty,” said Rainey.

As far as the items police say were taken, Rainey says his brother placed a television from the home in his vehicle. And he believes the TV belonged to his brother in the first place.

“I just want to see justice the right way. The right way not the lazy way. The right way,” Rainey said.

At this time, Milwaukee police say they are still searching for the known suspect. They also say they do have evidence of a forced entry but this is still very much an ongoing investigation.

