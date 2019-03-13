MFD: Man, toddler unresponsive when pulled from house fire near 39th and Silver Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three people are hurt, including two children following a house fire near 39th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee. It happened Wednesday, March 13.

Fire officials arrived at the scene within two minutes, where they located a woman and infant outside the home. An older gentleman and toddler were still inside. Officials say the man and toddler were pulled from the first floor and they were unresponsive. Both children and the man were taken to hospital for treatment.

Assistant Fire Chief David Votsis said he believes the fire started on the first floor of the home and spread to the second floor.

