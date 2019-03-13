MPD: Investigators receive numerous tips in search for Dariaz Higgins, Noelani Robinson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two days after police say 2-year-old Noelani Robinson was abducted by her father, she is still missing. And her father, Dariaz Higgins, is a suspect in the murder of Noelani's mother. Milwaukee police now say investigators have received numerous tips that they are pursuing.

From social media posts to billboards, the search intensifies for little Noelani.

Milwaukee police say Higgins, 34, took off with Noelani after fatally shooting her mother, Sierra Robinson.

Court documents say Noelani had been living with Higgins while Robinson was in Las Vegas. This week, Robinson came to town to get her daughter from Higgins. She and a friend met Higgins at 91st and Mill on Monday afternoon, March 11 -- where Higgins was supposed to turn over custody. Instead, he is accused of shooting Robinson multiple times. He is also suspect of shooting a friend -- who is expected to survive.

The friend's sister is pleading for the toddler's safe return.

"My sister is lying in the hospital. But we can't deal with our pain because this baby is more important right now. This baby is the seed of everything. This baby has to come home," said Shapayl Parker, shooting survivor's sister.

Higgins is charged in connection with the double shooting. He faces first degree intentional homicide and first degree recklessly endangering safety.