MPD needs help to ID 2 suspects wanted in shooting on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying two suspect’s wanted in the shooting that happened near 19th and National on Tuesday, March 12.

The suspect’s are described as follows: 

  • Suspect #1 is a male, Hispanic, between the ages of 17-20, 5’5″ to 5’7″, thin build.  He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a hood, blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball cap. He has a tattoo on the top of his right hand. He was armed with an unknown type handgun. 
  • Suspect #2 is a male, Hispanic, between the ages of 17-20, 5’5″ to 5’7″, with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a red shirt which was hanging out underneath the jacket. 

The suspect’s were seen in a  two-door, black Honda Civic. 

If you have any information you are urged to contact, Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

