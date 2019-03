LOGAN, N.M. — New Mexico State Police tweeted out pictures on Wednesday, March 13 that illustrate just how windy it has been in that state on this date.

Officers were on the scene of a train derailment on State Road 469 near Logan. Wind was apparently a contributing factor in this incident.

State Police on scene of a #trainderailment on SR 469 near Logan, NM involving 26 rail cars. No injuries reported. Wind was contributing factor in crash. pic.twitter.com/Qp6pzr0ee1 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 13, 2019

Remarkably, nobody was hurt.