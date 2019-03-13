Phoenix PD: Man flees in car with Wisconsin plates after shooting 3 men, kidnapping girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A shooting in Glendale, Arizona may have a connection to Wisconsin. This, after officials say a 24-year-old man stole a gun, shot three men, then kidnapped his girlfriend and fled in a vehicle with a Wisconsin license plate.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, on Tuesday morning, March 12, Eddison Noyola stole a gun and a car from a home on 44th Avenue in Glendale, Arizona.

The vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin license plate AAC8410.

Shortly after, officials say Noyola broke into an apartment nearby and shot two men. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals; one is in extremely critical condition, the second is in critical condition.

According to police, Noyola fled the scene and went to another location -- North 27 Avenue and Beardsley Road in Phoenix -- where he shot another man and kidnapped his 30-year-old girlfriend, Andrea Lou Dixon. Officials say the victim at that scene is in critical but stable condition.

The two fled in the white Chevy Malibu.

Phoenix police believe Noyola intends to harm his girlfriend and himself. He is considered armed an extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.