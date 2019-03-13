× Prosecutors: Boy accused in pursuit said he bought stolen vehicle ‘so he wouldn’t have to walk in cold’

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult, accused of leading Greenfield police on a pursuit reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

Jose De Jesus Martinez Martinez of Milwaukee faces three charges:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer, causing damage to property

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent

Obstructing an officer

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 24, Greenfield police attempted to stop a vehicle at the McDonald’s near 27th and Coldspring Road, and the vehicle fled westbound on Coldspring.

A pursuit ensued, reaching speeds of 71 miles per hour on Coldspring Road. The complaint said at 35th and Coldspring, the suspect disregarded a stop sign and sped through the intersection at speeds up to 70 miles per hour. The suspect turned onto westbound Loomis Road, where the vehicle was seen weaving through traffic, eventually speeding along Loomis Road past the I-894 entrance with the officer following. The officer reported speeds of 95 miles per hour near Edgerton Avenue. The suspect vehicle T-boned another vehicle after turning onto westbound Grange Avenue, causing significant damage to the other vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Martinez, fled on foot. He was soon apprehended by officers.

The complaint said the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen out of Milwaukee approximately six days prior to this incident.

Martinez told investigators he bought the vehicle for $50 cash. He said no one told him it was stolen, “but he thought it was based on the price he paid.” The complaint said he indicated he bought it “so that he would not have to walk in the cold to school at Pulaski High School.”

The complaint noted Martinez “repeatedly asked about the health” of the individuals in the vehicle he struck, and said he was “glad he was the only one who had to go to the hospital due to his actions.”

Martinez was in court March 8 for his preliminary hearing, which he waived. Probable cause was found for further proceedings and he was bound over for trial. He pleaded not guilty, and a scheduling conference was set for March 25.

Cash bond was set at $500 when he made his initial appearance on Feb. 28.