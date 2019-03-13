Relocation of Lincoln Hills youth prison spurs concern from Milwaukee leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Many people want Wisconsin's new youth prison to be located in Milwaukee, but there are concerns about where in the city it could end up. City and county leaders are united in wanting the youth facility to be closer to offenders' homes. However, many are worried all the involved stakeholders are not part of the decision.

The announcement was made Tuesday, March 12 that the state's troubled youth prison, Lincoln Hills, would be closed and relocated to two separate communities.

"I'm hoping that the state will take a step back and take a look citywide," said Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton.

Hamilton said Wednesday he's thrilled the new facilities will be located in Outagamie County and Milwaukee County.

"But there has to be a process. There has to be a process of reaching out to the community that you are planning on going into," said Hamilton.

On Wednesday morning, the Milwaukee County Board's Health and Human Needs Committee earmarked $500,000 for planning and design.

"We want people close to home, have wraparound programs and families involved with the development of these young people," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde.

Mary Jo Meyers, director of the county's Department of Health and Human Services, said officials have been looking at dozens of potential sites throughout the last year. The state said they want to put it at Mill and Teautonia.

"We are looking to have a facility that is more campus-like, that has a feeling of a school-like setting," said Meyers.

Meyers said the goal is to have one adult supervisor for every five inmates. More than 70 boys currently at Lincoln Hills are from the Milwaukee area.

"We have more of a chance of getting it right when families can actually be with their children," Meyers said.

State representatives will be at a meeting Thursday night, March 14 at 6 p.m., near the Teutonia location to help answer questions about the process, and what's next.