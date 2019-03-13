× Silver Alert: Search underway for 75-year-old Mishicot man last seen in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday, March 13 for a 75-year-old man missing from Mishicot.

Authorities said Dennis Ullman left his home to go to the HFM Wellness Center in Manitowoc on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. He never returned home, and authorities said he “is always home to get the mail at 3:30 p.m.”

It was learned Ullman never checked in at the wellness center Wednesday.

Ullman is from Mishicot and goes to different restaurants in Manitowoc, Two Rivers and the surrounding areas. Authorities said points of interest for him include hardware stores, restaurants and vehicle dealerships.

Ullman was described as a man, white, standing 6’1″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has gray hair, parted on the side, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and also wears a silver medical necklace.

He might be driving a 2013 silver Ford Escape SE with Wisconsin license plate number 954-KFV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manitowoc police.