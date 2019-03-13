Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

Space heater sparks shed fire in Town of Sheboygan Falls, several cats saved

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Firefighters on Tuesday night, March 12 responded to the scene of a shed fire on State Highway 32 in Sheboygan Falls. The call came in around 10:30 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they observed one of two sheds fully engulfed in fire. There was fencing surrounding the two sheds — and several cats within the fenced area were saved.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by a space heater.

The following resources were involved in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Johnsonville Fire Department and Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders.

