Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

Traffic Alert: Portion of Highway 83 closed in Hartland due to flooding

Posted 12:42 pm, March 13, 2019, by

WAUKESHA — Highway 83 in Waukesha County is closed between Highway VV and Mapleton Road due to flooding.

