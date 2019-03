WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Wednesday, March 13 a sad update regarding a cat that had been missing since the massive pileup on I-41 on Feb. 24.

The cat’s name was Bastet. Officials say sadly, Bastet was located deceased on Wednesday morning in the area where the vehicles were towed to after the crash.

The owner has been notified and is working with Great Lakes Veterinary Clinic.