Dense fog advisory in effect for lakeshore counties until 5 p.m.
Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

Are they Irish? The Real Milwaukee crew plays a St. Patrick’s Day game

Posted 11:46 am, March 14, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- With St. Patrick's Day this weekend -- we thought we'd see if we have the luck of the Irish.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.