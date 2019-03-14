MILWAUKEE -- With St. Patrick's Day this weekend -- we thought we'd see if we have the luck of the Irish.
Are they Irish? The Real Milwaukee crew plays a St. Patrick’s Day game
-
St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its return on Saturday, March 9
-
Mark your calendar! The 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Saturday, March 9
-
Krispy Kreme announces green doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day, ‘golden ticket’ giveaways
-
Get ready for spring with Milwaukee’s coolest March events
-
Merchants of Bayshore Town Center will once again host assortment of events, activities
-
-
Milwaukee Wave named division champs, secure playoff spot
-
March 7
-
‘Thank you:’ O’Lydia’s, Ultimate Confections honor Officer Matthew Rittner with unique fundraisers
-
Teach kids about shapes, colors, textures while improving their fine motor skills
-
800-year-old ‘Crusader’ mummy decapitated at Irish church
-
-
‘Unexpected:’ Baby New Year, Amel, born at Milwaukee hospital at 12:04 a.m.
-
‘Stay inside:’ Mayor Tom Barrett, health officials talk about preparations for bitter cold
-
Wauwatosa East HS band heading to Ireland to perform at St. Patrick’s Festival Parade