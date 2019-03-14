× Arraignment set for 1 of 2 from Sturtevant, charged after teenage girl sexually assaulted

RACINE COUNTY –A woman from Sturtevant facing charges after prosecutors said a teenage girl was sexually assaulted while in her care was in court Thursday, March 14 for her preliminary hearing.

Nicole Teloh, 34, was charged with failure to protect a child and attempted second degree sexual assault of a child, as party to a crime. During her court hearing Thursday, an investigator testified, probable cause was found for further proceedings and she was bound over for trial. An arraignment was scheduled for March 28.

The co-defendant in the case, Jeremy Teloh, 36, faces 30 charges in two separate cases — including possession of child pornography second degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement-sexual contact, exposing genitals/public area/intimate parts to a child, possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, child abuse-intentionally causing harm, exhibiting obscene material to a minor. He is due in court on April 15 for a status conference in both cases.

In February, cash bond was set at $250,000 and $50,000 for Jeremy Teloh in the separate cases.

Cash bond was set at $1,000 for Nicole Teloh (along with $10,000 signature bond), which was posted on Feb. 15.

We are unable to provide further details from the criminal complaint due to the graphic nature.

