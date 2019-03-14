× Fire damages Best Buy store in Village of Kohler, no injuries reported

VILLAGE OF KOHLER — Firefighters on Wednesday night, March 13 were called out to the Best Buy store in the Village of Kohler for reports of a fire. The call came in around 10:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews observed smoke coming through the roof — and the windows were blackened with smoke.

Numerous surrounding fire departments were requested to assist.

The fire was deemed under control at 12:35 a.m. All units cleared the scene at 2:35 a.m.

No injuries were reported to the Kohler Police Department. No damage estimates are available at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown, however, officials say it was not criminal in nature.