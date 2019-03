Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's called H20 To Go -- and it's bringing hangover, headache, and flu relief to you! Dr. Alia Fox joins Real Milwaukee with more on Milwaukee's first and only mobile "Heath Hydration Class."

Dr. Alia Fox is the woman behind the H20 To Go and is a licensed anesthesiologist. She's serving up "cocktails" to people at their homes, hotels and businesses out of this luxury vehicle. The cocktails are delivered via IV for conditions including the flu, hangovers, depression and even chemo.