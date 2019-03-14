How many LEGOs does it take to turn a river green? Chicago River, parade recreated at LEGOLAND

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- How many LEGO bricks does it take to turn a river green? Ahead of St. Patrick's Day 2019, officials at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago found out.

LEGOLAND officials on Thursday, March 14 released photos and video of the effort. In a news release, they said it took more than 1,000 green LEGO bricks to "dye" the replica Chicago River, which is turned green with dye to celebrate St. Patrick's Day each year.

The release said Master Model Builder Greg Nuse poured the green brick onto the replica river in LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago's MINILAND -- and "proved it isn't too hard to recreate the effect, at least with LEGO bricks."

Nuse also recreated Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade, complete with floats, bands and balloons.

Check out the photo gallery below, and video above, courtesy LEGOLAND.

PHOTO GALLERY

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago is designed specifically for children ages 3-10, with everything inside kid-sized. There are 12 family attractions inside.