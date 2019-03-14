Hundreds of girls crowd the hallways of City Hall to learn about jobs in public service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- More than 350 girls weren't in class Thursday, March 14 in Milwaukee. Instead, they got a lesson in public service during the 9th Annual Girls’ Day at City Hall.

It was standing room only at the event -- the hallways overtaken by girls."I think it's very important for girls to know that they can do something other than what society tells them to do," said Nylah Ellzey, 8th grader.

Historically, there have not been many girls who grow up to work at City Hall.

"In the history of this city, while there's been over a thousand men who have served as aldermen, there have only been 16 women," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

The annual Girls Day hopes to change that. The middle school and high school girls learn about all types of careers in public service.

"Without us at the table and us helping to craft the policies, it's a voice that's missing," Coggs said.

This is the second year Nylah Ellzey has taken part in Girls Day. She dreams of being a pediatrician one day. But she also learned she is interested in another title, alderwoman.

"It's so influential and you know, you can change the things around you," Ellzey said.

The event has grown from just 38 girls in its first year -- to more than 350 in 2019.