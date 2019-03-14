‘I am begging you:’ Grandmother, city leaders desperate for Noelani Robinson’s safe return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After the arrest of her father on Wednesday, March 13, Milwaukee police on Thursday continued to search for 2-year-old Noelani Robinson. An Amber Alert was issued for the girl on Monday after her mother was murdered near 91st and Mill -- allegedly by Noelani's father, Dariaz Higgins.

The district attorney on Tuesday filed charges against Higgins -- first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors said Higgins shot and killed Sierra Robinson and wounded another woman.

Police said it was believed he then took off with Noelani Robinson.

Higgins was arrested just before 1 p.m. Wednesday near 103rd and Caldwell. Police said a second person was arrested at the Midpoint Motel near Appleton and Carmen -- for harboring and aiding a felon.

Milwaukee police said Wednesday night they were following up on tips that Noelani Robinson could be in St. Cloud, Minnesota or Ann Arbor, Michigan. They said Thursday investigators were exploring all scenarios and devoting all resources and agencies in various states to bringing the little girl home safely. As if Thursday, there was still no word on where she might be.

"I was hopeful that when Dariaz was apprehended that he would be able to provide that information, considering that it's his daughter and he should want her to be safe," said Alderman Cavalier Johnson.

City leaders on Thursday commended officers on the arrest while urging the public to remain vigilant for any sign of Noelani Robinson.

"I'm just praying and hoping for the best -- that she's found. That she's safe. That she's brought home to her family," said Johnson.

The arrest of Higgins took place near Brandon Wing's home Wednesday afternoon.

"A decent amount of police presence throughout the day, and I said, 'Can't be. I live right there,'" said Wing.

Meanwhile, a heartbroken Latosha Bryant, who is Noelani's grandmother and Sierra Robinson's mother, pleaded for answers from Oklahoma City.

"Just let me have my grand-baby back. I'm not asking for nothing else but for my grand-baby back, please. I am begging you. Please," said Bryant.

Anyone with information on Noelani Robinson's whereabouts is asked to please contact police.