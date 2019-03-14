Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

‘It was my dream:’ The Italian restaurant serving up fish fry that’s fresh and flavorful

Posted 10:37 am, March 14, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's a Friday fish fry that's all in the family. Brian takes us to Milwaukee's east side where Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant is serving up fried fish with a touch of Sicily.

Peter Carini first visited Milwaukee when he was a young boy.

"I from, it's called Porticello. It's a small town outside Palermo Fisherman Village. My family used to run a fishing boat. We eat a lot of seafood, we didn't have much meat at that time but we had fish and pasta," said Peter Carini.

As his family slowly relocated to the states, Peter had a vision.

"Me, it was the restaurant, it was my dream. In '96 I took a chance here and here I am, put it this way, my dream come true," said Carini.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.