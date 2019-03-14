‘It was my dream:’ The Italian restaurant serving up fish fry that’s fresh and flavorful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a Friday fish fry that's all in the family. Brian takes us to Milwaukee's east side where Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant is serving up fried fish with a touch of Sicily.

Peter Carini first visited Milwaukee when he was a young boy.

"I from, it's called Porticello. It's a small town outside Palermo Fisherman Village. My family used to run a fishing boat. We eat a lot of seafood, we didn't have much meat at that time but we had fish and pasta," said Peter Carini.

As his family slowly relocated to the states, Peter had a vision.

"Me, it was the restaurant, it was my dream. In '96 I took a chance here and here I am, put it this way, my dream come true," said Carini.