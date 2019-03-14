Medical examiner identifies 4-year-old, 67-year-old who died in fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Thursday, March 14 identified the 4-year-old boy and 67-year-old man who died in a fire near 39th and Silver Spring on Wednesday. The medical examiner said the fire was sparked by a candle.

The victims were identified as Rayveon Cunningham, 4, and Gary Pitts, 67. The preliminary manner of death was ruled an accident for both. Both died at the hospital.

The medical examiner’s report said Pitts had disabilities — and more than 50 percent of his body was burned. The 4-year-old boy suffered burns to his face, right arm and right chest, and had soot in his airway.

The report said arriving firefighters found the front of the single-family, two-story, wood-framed home in flames, with smoke coming out of the house. Some neighbors broke windows, which the report said accelerated the fire. Firefighters entered through a window on the second floor and found Pitts on his bed. The 4-year-old boy was found in the floor at the foot of the bed, the report said.

A 21-year-old woman (the 4-year-old boy’s mother and Pitts’ granddaughter) and an infant were upstairs at the time. They were able to get out of the home.

According to the report, a candle had been burning in the living room, and the fire began near the living room couch — just inside the front door. The report said the fire would be listed as “undetermined” and there were no suspicions of arson. There was extensive fire damage to the front of the home and the front porch.

The report noted investigators were not able to locate smoke detectors in the home, however, the drywall on the ceiling was burned, so they weren’t sure whether there were smoke detectors in the home.

When firefighters arrived Wednesday morning, flames were coming from both the first and second floors of the home.

“It looked like it could have been in a movie. The flames were coming out the front door,” said Armond Gleason, witness.

Gleason heard screams and then sirens before stepping outside to witness a tragedy.

"This takes a toll. It takes a toll on all of us," said Assistant Chief David Votsis, Milwaukee Fire Department.

Firefighters rushed into the burning home and pulled the man and boy out. They were not breathing and both did not have a pulse. Paramedics were unable to revive them.

"They were in that door seconds after being on-scene and they had both of those people out of the building in a minute-and-a-half," said Chief Votsis. "There is absolutely nothing we could have done any better."

Loved ones scheduled a vigil for the victims, set to take place at 6 p.m. Thursday.