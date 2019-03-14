× Oklahoma officials seek fire truck stolen from volunteer department, used to break into home

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A volunteer fire department in Oklahoma was the target of thieves who made off with an important piece of equipment.

On Thursday morning, the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department reported a 2007 Ford F-350 Firetruck was stolen from an Okmulgee County Fire Station.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, investigators said the stolen fire truck was seen on surveillance video being used to break into a home in Muskogee County.

Officials are still searching for the truck and the thieves who took it, and they are asking for the public’s help locating the missing vehicle.