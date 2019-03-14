Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

Oklahoma officials seek fire truck stolen from volunteer department, used to break into home

Posted 12:23 pm, March 14, 2019, by

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A volunteer fire department in Oklahoma was the target of thieves who made off with an important piece of equipment.

On Thursday morning, the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department reported a 2007 Ford F-350 Firetruck was stolen from an Okmulgee County Fire Station.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, investigators said the stolen fire truck was seen on surveillance video being used to break into a home in Muskogee County.

Officials are still searching for the truck and the thieves who took it, and they are asking for the public’s help locating the missing vehicle.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.