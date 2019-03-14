Quick but different: A tuna salad that will transport you to Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Let your taste-buds transport you to Mexico! Chef Feker with "2Mesa" joins Real Milwaukee with his family's take on tuna salad.

Chef Feker loves a good tuna salad but his wife's tuna salad infused with Mexican flavors is what he serves at 2Mesa and at home. It is easy, robust in flavor and quick but different.

CHEF FEKER`S BLUE FIN TUNA AND AVOCADO SALAD

Ingredients

1-pound blue fin tuna steak or two 8 oz. can of good Tuna

1T paprika

1/2 Tbsp Sea Salt

1 tsp. White pepper

1 tsp. Cumin

Directions

Rub the Tuna with the next four ingredients. In a hot pan with a little oil seared the tuna until it is cooked medium. Set the tuna aside to rest and cool.

For the salad:

4 large ripe avocados large diced

1 small bunch cilantro chopped fine

Juice of 2 limes

1 bunch green onions sliced thin

2 cloves garlic pressed in a garlic press

3 Tablespoons mayonnaise

1 large jalapeño very finely chopped

1T extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and white pepper

Directions

In a large bowl whip together the mayonnaise, lime juice, EVO, garlic, and jalapeño. When the mixture is fully incorporated fold in cilantro and green onion. Slice the cooled tuna very thin and against the grain and rough chop. Fold the chopped tuna into the mayonnaise mixture. Gently fold the avocado into the tuna mixture. Season the mixture with salt and pepper. Serve with crispy tortilla chips. Garnish with chopped cilantro and fresh lime wedges