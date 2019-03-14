× Racine police investigating armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank

RACINE — Racine police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Wells Fargo Bank located near Martin Luther King Drive and Douglas Avenue on Thursday afternoon, March 14.

The Racine Police Department was called to the scene around 4:15 p.m.

Officials believe the suspect was armed and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Racine investigators are looking for any addition information the public may have. If you have details on this case, you’re asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS