Recognize them? Police seek suspects accused of stealing liquor from Pick 'n Save

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying two suspects accused in connection with the theft of liquor from the Pick ‘n Save store on Appleton Avenue on Monday, March 11.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Police said one suspect distracted the cashier while the other suspect selected seven bottles of Moet Imperial liquor and concealed them in a coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police — or you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.