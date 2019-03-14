Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

Recognize them? Police seek suspects accused of stealing liquor from Pick ‘n Save

Posted 11:18 am, March 14, 2019, by

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying two suspects accused in connection with the theft of liquor from the Pick ‘n Save store on Appleton Avenue on Monday, March 11.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Police said one suspect distracted the cashier while the other suspect selected seven bottles of Moet Imperial liquor and concealed them in a coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police — or you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.