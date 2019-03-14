Dense fog advisory in effect for lakeshore counties until 5 p.m.
‘Roar at the door:’ The Black Keys to perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Oct. 4

Posted 9:54 am, March 14, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys performs onstage during the iHeartRadio LIVE performance and Q&A with The Black Keys at iHeartRadio Theater on June 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for iHeart Radio)

MILWAUKEE –The Black Keys with special guest Modest Mouse and opener Jessy Wilson will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Oct. 4 as part of their “Let’s Rock” tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan® platform. Fans can register now through Sunday, March 17, at 10 p.m. EST here for the Verified Fan presale.

Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 21, at 10 p.m. local time.

Additionally, Citi is the official presale credit card of The Black Keys – “Let’s Rock” Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 19, at 11 a.m.  local time until Thursday, March 21, at 10 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

“We’ve had a ‘Fever’ waiting to announce the news that The Black Keys are coming to Fiserv Forum,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “You ‘Gotta Get Away’ and make sure you see them live on Oct. 4. Their performance here will assuredly make you ‘roar at the door.’”

