‘Sorry, man:’ Racine man accused in shooting, attacking child’s mother in separate March incidents

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges in separate cases — accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during a drug deal, and attacking the mother of his child in separate incidents.

March 10 shooting incident

The below charges were filed Thursday, March 14 against Donterrios Bell, 19:

Armed robbery, repeater

First degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon, repeater

Possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony, repeater

Felony bail jumping, repeater — seven counts

According to a criminal complaint, on March 10, police were dispatched to a report of a shooting near 16th Street and Murray Avenue. A 15-year-old boy was found bleeding from his neck at the scene — and was taken to the hospital.

He told investigators he met Donterrios Bell in the parking lot of the Taylor Mart on Taylor Avenue near 18th Street, where Bell “arranged for (the victim) to buy marijuana.” They walked to the area near 16th and Kearney, where the victim said he followed Bell to the backyard — where Bell faced the victim with a black semi-automatic handgun in his hand. Bell then shouted, “Give me yo (expletive) and shot the victim — taking $20 in cash the victim had on him, an iPhone and the victim’s belt, the complaint said.

The victim said Bell told him, “Sorry, man. I know what that’s like because I’ve been shot before.” The victim said Bell indicated he would still get him marijuana. The victim said he “was afraid to run away because he was afraid (Bell) would shoot him in the back and kill him, so he continued to walk with Bell until Bell went into a house to buy marijuana. The victim said he then ran to get help.

He identified Bell as the suspect via a photo array.

Bell is due in court on March 20 for a preliminary hearing. Cash bond was set at $500,000 on March 14, when he made his initial appearance in court.

Alleged attack involving child’s mother

The below charges were filed March 6 against Bell:

Battery, domestic abuse assessments, repeater

Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, repeater

Felony bail jumping — repeater — four counts

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 23, police responded to a battery complaint. The victim indicated she was assaulted by Bell — her child’s father. She said they were in a vehicle together and she became upset that Bell was texting other women, and she asked the driver to take her home. She said Bell began to punch her in the face — and she asked to be taken to the police department, but the driver took her home. She then went to the police department, where the complaint said officers noticed swelling under her eyes.

Prior charges/convictions

Bell was out on bond at the time of these new alleged crimes in two cases filed in April and May 2018, respectively.

In April 2018, he was charged with the following:

First degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater — three counts

Resisting or obstructing an officer, repeater — two counts

Carrying a concealed weapon, repeater

Receiving or concealing stolen property (less than $2,500) — repeater

$50,000 signature bond was set and signed on Dec. 18, 2018. He has a jury trial scheduled to begin on April 2.

In May 2018, he was charged with the following:

Manufacture/deliver THC (less than 200 grams), second and subsequent offense — two counts

$1,000 cash bond was posted on Dec. 28, 2018. He’s due in court April 2 for a status conference.

Meanwhile, court records showed Bell was convicted in December 2017 for resisting/obstructing and criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and one year probation on each conviction, but the jail time was stayed.

He was convicted in October 2017 for possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin. He was sentenced to serve one year probation and received credit for 234 days time served.

He was an adjudicated delinquent in October 2014 for sexual assault of a child.