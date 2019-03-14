Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

West Allis PD asks for public’s help to find 16-year-old Izabelle Lackershire

Posted 8:10 pm, March 14, 2019, by

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are looking to find a missing 16-year-old girl. Officials say Izabelle Lackershire initially left on her own free will, but hasn’t been in contact with her parents since March 1.

West Allis police describe Lackershire as a female, white, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brownish/red, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, a black and gray zip-up hoodie, and a mint green backpack.

Officials say Lackershire requires medication, which she does not have with her.

Anyone with information on Lackershire’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or their Communication Center at 414-302-8000.

