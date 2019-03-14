Flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin through 7 a.m. Friday

West Allis police searching for missing teen, 16-year-old Alizaia Sell

Posted 4:35 pm, March 14, 2019, by

Alizaia Sell

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Officials say Alizaia Sell was last seen on Wednesday, March 13 around 8 a.m.

Officials describe Sell as a female, Hispanic, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, brown, curly hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a green Nathan Hale Husky’s sweatshirt or a longer charcoal gray jacket with white Adidas shoes with pink stripes on the side.

Anyone with information on Sell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

