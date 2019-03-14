WHS officials ‘beyond thrilled’ to announce dogs from 2017 hoarding situation ‘surrendered to our care’

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society on Thursday, March 14 announced 36 Golden Retrievers and Burnese Mountain Dogs seized from a hoarding situation in June 2017 “are getting the chance to be officially adopted.”

WHS officials said in a news release Thursday morning the dogs were in the care of the Humane Society of Sheboygan County and Wisconsin Humane Society for one year and nine months.

This, after the 36 dogs were seized from Kinship Companions, a kennel in Sheboygan County, after complaints of animal mistreatment and abuse. WHS officials noted the case received national attention after law enforcement shared that dozens of deceased dogs were found decaying in broken freezers on the property.

As the case worked its way through the legal system for more than a year, officials with the Humane Society of Sheboygan County cared for 24 of the dogs, and WHS had 12 dogs in their care.

WHS officials said in the release nearly all the dogs were in various foster homes since 2017.

Because the dogs were considered former owner Christy Tuchel’s property throughout the legal process, officials were not the legal owners and could not adopt them out.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce that the former owner, Christy Tuchel, has surrendered all of the dogs over to our care,” said Andrew Viglietti, executive director of HSSC in the release. “We’re so grateful to the community for supporting us along this long road, as well as to WHS for extending their help in caring for 12 of the dogs.”

Officials said the majority of the dogs are expected to be adopted by their foster families.

They noted that many of the dogs suffered from anxiety and fear, and hadn’t been properly socialized or cared for.

A handful of the dogs in the Milwaukee area not being adopted by foster families will be available for general adoption through WHS, likely before the end of March.

“It’s wonderful to finally have resolution on this case and be able to provide loving homes for these deserving dogs,” said Angela Speed, vice president of communications for WHS. “They’ve been through so much and we’re glad we could assist HSSC in caring for them.”

Those interested in adopting should keep an eye on the Wisconsin Humane Society’s website HERE, as adoptions at WHS are first-come, first-served, as long as it’s a good fit — with the exception of foster parents, who always get first dibs on the animals they foster.