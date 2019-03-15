× Apartment community at Ballpark Commons will be known as ‘Velo Village’

FRANKLIN — ROC Ventures and Mandel Group, Inc. announced plans on Friday, March 15 for Velo Village, a luxury apartment community within the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development in Franklin.

Velo Village is a new apartment community being planned and developed by Mandel Group in partnership with ROC Ventures, the developer of Ballpark Commons. Right now, plans call for 265 apartments in five residential buildings that will include upscale amenities and underground parking. Approximately 40 percent of the apartments will be one-bedroom, and the remainder will be two-bedroom or two-bedroom with a den.

Amenities include a club room, fitness facility, swimming pool, outdoor lounge area, and dog park.

“Velo” is French for bike, and Velo Village lives up to its name. Located adjacent to the Oak Leaf Trail, it will be yards away from the brand-new Wheel & Sprocket store, opening this spring. The Velo clubhouse will feature a dedicated room called “The Bike Shop” to serve as a launching pad for cooperative seminars, group trips, and other biking adventures.

Amelia Kegal, co-owner of Wheel & Sprocket issued the following statement in a news release.

“Wheel & Sprocket is looking forward to building a great neighborhood with the Mandel group at the Ballpark Commons. Together, we are excited to collaborate and help build a community that values nature with spaces that inspire and encourage people to spend more time outside.”