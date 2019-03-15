Flood warning for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 3:45 a.m. Saturday

Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Posted 8:05 am, March 15, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

