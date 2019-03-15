Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAFIELD -- The be FITNESS center in Delafield is helping student athletes on and off the field. Christina Van Zelst joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at their youth injury prevention exercises.

be FITNESS is about living a happy, healthy life, and pursuing the best version of ourselves.

be FITNESS is about exploring our fears, being spontaneous, having fun, and coming together as a community through fitness, family, and friends.