Posted 9:28 am, March 15, 2019

DELAFIELD -- The be FITNESS center in Delafield is helping student athletes on and off the field. Christina Van Zelst joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at their youth injury prevention exercises.

About be FITNESS (website)

be FITNESS is about living a happy, healthy life, and pursuing the best version of ourselves.

be FITNESS is about exploring our fears, being spontaneous, having fun, and coming together as a community through fitness, family, and friends.

Together we gather as a community participating in something greater than ourselves. Where we radically accept the people we meet for the incredible humans they are - and fully accept ourselves in the same right.

