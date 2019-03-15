A polar bear cub plays with a piece of wood at an enclosure as she is presented to the press after leaving the breeding burrow for the first time on March 15, 2019 at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin. - The cub, who does not have a name yet, was born on December 1, 2018. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
Berlin zoo shows off new polar bear cub
BERLIN — The Berlin Tierpark zoo is showing off its new polar bear cub, a three-month-old with a cuteness and playfulness that could make her the German capital’s next animal celebrity.
The bear, who hasn’t been named, was born Dec. 1 and the zoo says she’s developing well.
She was allowed to venture out of her indoor cage for the first time Friday, and enjoyed romping around with her mother Tonja and swimming in the enclosure’s chilly pond.
A polar bear cub stands on her hind legs as she was presented to the press after leaving the breeding burrow for the first time on March 15, 2019 at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin. – The cub, who does not have a name yet, was born on December 1, 2018 of polar bear Tonja. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
The zoo says the cub will be now be allowed out daily for all to see.
A polar bear cub plays with a piece of wood as she was presented to the press after leaving the breeding burrow for the first time on March 15, 2019 at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin. – The cub, who does not have a name yet, was born on December 1, 2018 of polar bear Tonja. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
The Tierpark has the same management as Berlin’s other zoo, which was home to celebrity polar bear, Knut, whose fame landed him a Vanity Fair cover. He died prematurely from illness in 2011 at age 4.
A polar bear cub and her mother Tonia are photographed at their enclosure as the baby is presented to the press after leaving the breeding burrow for the first time on March 15, 2019 at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin. – The cub, who does not have a name yet, was born on December 1, 2018. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)