Charged and on the run: Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in shooting near 6th and College

MILWAUKEE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old Milwaukee man accused of shooting and wounding a woman at a mobile home park on the city’s far south side. The accused is Felix Hernandez-Delgado. Even though he is not yet in custody, Hernandez-Delgado is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday, March 9 police were called to a mobile home park near 6th and College Ave. to investigate a shooting incident.

Officers spoke with the 49-year-old woman who was shot and wounded. She indicated Hernandez-Delgado was her daughter’s boyfriend. When she went into her daughter’s residence, Hernandez-Delgado confronted her. The woman said Hernandez-Delgado “called his own mother on Face Time and told her ‘I’m gonna go to jail and it will be (the 49-year-old woman’s) fault.” She also told police “she thought she heard (Hernandez-Delgado) say he was going to kill her.”

A short time later, the complaint indicates Hernandez-Delgado “went to a kitchen cabinet and (the woman’s) daughter yelled ‘Call 911!'” At that point, the complaint says Hernandez-Delgado then stated “‘I’m going to kill you’ and raised a gun to her chest, almost touching it.” Apparently Hernandez-Delgado pulled the trigger — and the gun clicked. The complaint says Hernandez-Delgado then “racked the gun,” the woman turned away and “she heard a gunshot and was knocked to the ground by the force of the gunshot.” A detective “reported that he observed a laceration to the top of the (woman’s) head that would be consistent with a bullet striking and grazing her skull.”

Hernandez-Delgado fled the scene after this incident — and has not been seen since.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Felix Hernandez-Delgado, you are urged to call Milwaukee police.