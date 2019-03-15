× Dennis DeYoung show scheduled for Friday, March 15 postponed due to illness

MILWAUKEE — Due to illness, Dennis DeYoung’s show originally scheduled for Friday, March 15 at the Pabst Theater has been rescheduled for Friday, July 26, according to a news release from the Pabst Theater Group.

The venue and show time for the event have not changed — only the date. All previously issued tickets will be honored on the new show date.

“The Pabst Theater Group apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, and thanks all ticket purchasers for their patience and understanding,” the venue group said in the release.

If ticket purchasers are not able to attend the rescheduled show, refunds can be issued through the Pabst Theater Box Office until July 15. No refunds will be processed after that date.

Ticket holders can email tickets@pabsttheater.org or call the box office at 414-286-3205 with any questions or concerns.