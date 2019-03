DODGE COUNTY — An escaped inmate at the Dodge County Jail has been located. Officials announced Friday, March 15 Connie Smiley was taken into custody.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported, Smiley didn’t return to the facility after a pre-approved appointment in Juneau on Jan. 30.

The 36-year-old is serving a 160-day Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail.