LIVE: Grand opening ceremony for St. Anthony Place
Flood warning for parts of southeast Wisconsin until 3:45 a.m. Saturday

Fashion for your feet: A Milwaukee man is creating stylish one-of-kind sneakers

Posted 11:03 am, March 15, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- When it comes to footwear, originality is appealing, but hard to find in stores. Luckily for, Brian Kramp found an artist who turned his passion for unique shoes in a career. She how he turns common sneakers into one-of-a kind kicks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.