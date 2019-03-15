Flooding forces Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac to temporarily close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOND DU LAC -- Fond du Lac School District closed school on Friday, March 15 to give people time to clean up after the area suffered historic flooding. One of the places drying out is the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac.

"Yesterday was a rough day," said Dan Hebel, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Fond Du Lac.

The Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac is just one of many places soaked by river water. It serves around 200 kids every day.

"To serve meals, to do homework help for kids. Those spaces at least for the next few weeks are just not going to be available," said Hebel.

The building was built with flooding in mind because it is so close to the river. But what it wasn't built for was the perfect recipe of ingredients yesterday, including these large ice chunks that blocked up the bridge and made it so the water overflowed.

"This is one of those things you just can't plan for," Hebel said.

The building is shared with the YMCA. The majority of the building was not impacted, so the YMCA CEO hopes to be partially open within a few days.

"This community has gone through this before. They rally," said Greg Giles, CEO of the Fond du Lac YMCA.

For now, the families who rely on the lower level of the Boys & Girls Club after-school care will have to wait.

"Our goal is to be back up and running as soon as we can," said Hebel.

The Boys & Girls Club is looking into temporary locations to hold programs while cleanup continues.