Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency due to flooding

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency in Wisconsin due to flooding caused by rapid snow melt and rain.

“Many residents and communities across our state have been responding to flooding that has impacted homes, businesses, and cities and towns across Wisconsin,” Governor Evers said. “The warm temperatures and rain the last few days have caused much of the heavy snowpack and ice to melt resulting in flooding, ice jams, and rivers and creeks to rise. I would like to thank all the first responders who have been helping those in need.”

The Governor’s Executive Order directs all state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide additional personnel and resources as needed to assist in emergency response and recovery operations.

CLICK HERE to read the executive order.