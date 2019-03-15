× Looking for a summer job? Miller Park to host food service hiring event March 18

MILWAUKEE — Opening Day is just around the corner, and Miller Park is staffing up for another home run season. A wide variety of positions, non-traditional work hours and an energetic, sports-driven environment drive Milwaukeeans of all types to work at Miller Park — and many positions are still available for the 2019 season.

“Billy Joel and Brewer fans alike will enjoy a great event, a great time, and great food at Miller Park, all thanks to the dedicated food service team members we have working here this year,” said Kevin Jezewski, General Manager, Delaware North Sportservice. “The positive energy, sense of community, and commitment to preparing and serving quality food really sets our team apart.”

A successful food service operation at Miller Park is an integral part of a Brewers game experience. Each season, Miller Park employs a whopping total of over 1,200 people to run the food service operation. Concessionaires, beer vendors, club level staff, bartenders, suite attendants, chefs, kitchen and warehouse employees all work like a well calibrated machine to prepare and deliver fresh and hot food to the 40,000 fans that attend each game.

“We want our food service employees to become part of the fan experience at Miller Park,” explained Jezewski. “Season ticket holders get to know the beer vendors in their section or the familiar face at the concessions stands. Our professional bartenders return every season to provide great service and our Suiteholder guests can always count on the suite attendants to make their experience special year after year. This exemplifies the personal fan connection we value so much here at Miller Park.”

Employment opportunities include a variety of positions. Interested applicants should attend the upcoming hiring event on Monday, March 18th or call (414) 902-4700 for more information. Those interested can also visit www.baseballmke.com to apply.