Milwaukee Taco Fest, Big BBQ Fest coming to Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced on Friday, March 15 that Swarmm Events will bring two events to Maier Festival Park during the 2019 festival season. They include Milwaukee Taco Fest, on Saturday, June 22 and Big BBQ Fest on Labor Day Weekend.

Milwaukee Taco Fest brings together thousands of people throughout the day for taco tasting, cervezas, wrestling, and great entertainment. Tickets will go on sale March 22 at milwaukeetacofest.com. Vendors this year include the top three in fan voting from 2018: Pig Tailz (1st place) Ugly’s (2nd place), Las 7 Estrellas (3rd place), as well as The Loaded Slate, and Mangos Café. Milwaukee Taco Fest is always on the hunt for Milwaukee’s best taco and is looking to add vendors to the event, including taco trucks, bars, restaurants, food carts, and more.

The Big BBQ Fest will feature food, games, and entertainment. More details, including date, time, ticket prices, and vendors, will be released in the next few months. Both events will be held in the Johnson Controls Pavilion area and guests will enter at the mid-gate.

For information on Taco Fest and Big BBQ Fest, visit Swarmm Events.