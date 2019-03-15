Missouri police find Marine’s stolen uniforms while serving warrant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - A Marine whose car and uniforms were stolen late last year has gotten his uniforms back thanks to police.

Blue Springs police posted the news to their Facebook page Friday.

"During an unrelated search warrant at an address in Blue Springs, the Marine Uniform was recovered and returned to Mr. Wheeler," the post said.

In mid-December 2018, someone stole Evan Wheeler's 2007 Toyota Corolla, his Marine Corps uniforms inside. Those uniforms saw him through some pivotal times in his life - and some of the best, like when he married his wife in his dress blues.

Wheeler spent the last four years in the Marine Corps, most recently stationed in the California desert. It’s there that he bought his Squad Leader’s Corolla.

Wheeler brought it home to Blue Springs when he left the Marine Corps in August 2018. He locked it and parked it on the street in front of the house every night; it still had California plates on it.

The night it was stolen, Wheeler was watching the Chiefs game with some friends. He locked his car doors and left his uniforms inside. He was planning to take them to the cleaners. The next morning his mother-in-law noticed his car wasn’t parked in its usual spot on Brookwood Place.

Car Santa surprised Wheeler and his wife with a new car after hearing the news. Now he finally has his uniforms back, too.