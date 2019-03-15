× Man crashes vehicle in Ozaukee County after 911 callers report his erratic driving

SAUKVILLE — A 30-year-old Washington County man is hurt after rolling his vehicle in Saukville on Friday, March 15. Officials say 911 callers reported he was driving erratically before the crash.

It happened on Friday, March 15 around 11:30 a.m.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:30 a.m., two 911 callers reported a gold Honda Civic was driving erratically on I-43 northbound near State Highway 32.

Officials say a witness followed the vehicle onto State Highway 57, where the Civic lost control and rolled onto its roof just south of Hawthorne Drive in the Town of Saukville.

According to the sheriff’s office, Flight for Life transported the 30-year-old man to Froedtert Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fredonia Fire Department, Port Washington Fire Department and Fredonia Marshal’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.