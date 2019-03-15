Porch pirate captured on surveillance near 56th and Mill in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are looking for a porch pirate that was caught on camera. The theft happened on Thursday, March 14 near 56th and Mill.

According to police, a teen jumped out of a vehicle, grabbed two packages and jumped back in the car.

One package contained a picture and the other was window curtains.

The getaway car was a silver sedan, possibly a 2010 Nissan Sentra. The vehicle would have damage on the passenger side.

Officials describe the suspect who got out of the car as a male, black, approximately 16 years of age, standing 5'8" tall and weighing 130 pounds. He was seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie with black, white and red lettering on the front and back of it, gray sweat pants and white shoes with red and black decals on them.

A second suspect, a rear passenger in the vehicle, was wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt.

Surveillance video did not get a glimpse of the getaway driver.

If you recognize the thief, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police.