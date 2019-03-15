× School nurse arrested for stealing and ingesting student meds

MITCHELL, Ind. — Lawrence County, Indiana prosecutors filed criminal charges Thursday against a Mitchell Community Schools nurse for stealing student’s medication and ingesting it herself.

Carol Sanders is charged with felony official misconduct, felony neglect of a dependent, and five counts of misdemeanor theft.

Police arrested Sanders Thursday and she was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.

A staff member at Burris Elementary launched an investigation earlier this month after medication belonging to students went missing.

Sanders admitted to stealing amphetamines, Ritalin, Zyrtec and other medications from students at Burris Elementary and Hatfield Elementary.

The school nurse also admitted to replacing some of the students’ medications with baby aspirin.

Sanders said she stole the medications between February 25 and March 7 of 2019, court records show.

“Carol stated she stole the medication because she is an addict,” read the probable cause affidavit. “Carol admitted to needing help with her addiction.”

Carol Sanders also admitted that this is not the first time she’s been terminated from a nursing job for stealing and ingesting medication.

Sanders said she omitted that information to the school district during the hiring process.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Wilcox said the district performed an expanded criminal history check and no prior history was reported.

Wilcox provided the following statement.

“The Mitchell Community School Family is deeply concerned about this event. This, or any other, issue that forces us to question the safety of any Mitchell student immediately becomes our top priority. Our outstanding school administrators and school resource officer responded firmly, fairly, and in a timely manner. The parents of our students effected by this event, who were contacted immediately and have shown remarkable support. Mrs. Sanders is no longer employed by Mitchell Community Schools. She has submitted her letter of resignation, The Mitchell team of students, families, community members, and educators will continue to analyze current practices and collaborate on best solutions in regard to all Mitchell students.”

Sanders is scheduled for an initial hearing in Lawrence County on March 25. No attorney is listed for her.