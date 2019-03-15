Shorewood Shenanigans: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Three Lions Pub in Shorewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Three Lions Pub in Shorewood previewing Shorewood Shenanigans. Shorewood Shenanigans is a St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday, March 16. The Trinity Irish Dancers are giving Kramp a preview of their performance and he's getting a taste of what's on the menu at Tree Lions Pub for St. Patrick's Day.

About Three Lions Pub (website)

Established in 2011, the Three Lions Pub is an authentic British pub that provides patrons with an eclectic blend of English culinary standbys and traditional American cuisine. Three Lions also offers a variety of beers and wines to compliment the menu with many native brands and tastes of the old country. Customer service is paramount in creating the “old world” British-style pub atmosphere that permeates throughout the establishment. All this is wrapped up in a cozy, friendly neighborhood public house where patrons can enjoy everything from Saturday morning soccer to Wednesday night trivia.

